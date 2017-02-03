John’s Friday Evening Forecast

Get ready for a beautiful weekend across New Mexico! We’ll see more sunshine with mild temperatures. Other than some breezy conditions across the northeast, it’s going to be a great weekend to be outside!

The storm track will try to return to the state early next week as a storm scrapes the northern part of the state. Snow will be limited to the northern high terrain, while the rest of the state will be windy through the middle of next week. Temperatures will cool some by Tuesday, only to rebound late in the week as another ridge of high pressure sets up.

Long range models suggest that we may get back into the storm track by around Valentine’s Day. A lot can change between now and then, so we’ll keep you updated!