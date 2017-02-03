In The Kitchen: Super Sliders For The Big Game

Victor Rede from Rede To Cater, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to get you ready for the Big Game on Sunday with Super Sliders.

When preparing your game day sliders, you can include, sausage, bacon, chorizo, cheese, seasonings and any kind of ground meat. Combine the ingredients and then form them into small patties. Cook the patties in a hot Teflon coated pan and serve them on small toasted rolls. You can also include sauces and veggies to complete the Big Game meal.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living