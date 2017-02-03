Helping Hands: Go Red For Women Luncheon

Cardiologist at Lovelace Health System, Dr. Bujoi, joined New Mexico Living to talk about women’s risk for heart disease and to invite us to the ‘Go Red For Women Luncheon.’

When trying to bring awareness to women, one of the issues is, men and women have different signs and symptoms when a heart attack in coming on. Sometimes, women will not feel a pain in her chest, but other pains in the lower back or head. In order to help with awareness of the differences, The American Heart Association hosts the Go Red For Women Luncheon. This year the luncheon is February 22, with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Hotel Albuquerque.

