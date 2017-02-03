Guitar store teacher honored for helping recover stolen instruments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A guitar store teacher is being honored for helping recover $20,000 worth of stolen instruments.

A man tried to sell the stolen instruments at Guitar Center, but the store employee thought it was suspicious when the man said he bought the items from a different store.

Turns out the employee knew the other store well, and knew that man did not buy the items there, so he called police while stalling the crook.

“The individual stole the items from Santa Fe, thought he would be slick and come down to Albuquerque to try to sell it,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

The stolen items were actually taken from a local doctor who was thrilled to get his custom instruments back.

