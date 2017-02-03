Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Local groups start petition asking for clear immigration policies

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Local immigrant and refugee groups are working to gather signatures on a new petition in the wake of president trumps executive order on immigration. They say it is to protect undocumented immigrants and refugees. The petition asks the mayor and city council to propose a resolution that clearly states that local law enforcement will *not work with federal immigration agents.

Full story: Petition asking city to propose clear immigration policies

2. The man accused in a fatal crash that left a mother and her teen daughter dead could face a judge as early as Friday. Two weeks after the crash police finally caught up with the second suspect, Paul Garcia, after a tipster called authorities saying he was at an Edgewood Walmart Thursday. He was arrested without incident. Police say Garcia was in the stolen van that struck the family. Elexus Groves, 21, is also facing charges accused of being the driver.

Full story: Suspect in fatal stolen car crash arrested

3. Another mild day is ahead for New Mexico. Temperatures will continue to stay warmer than normal for the end of the week and after the brief cool down in eastern New Mexico on Thursday temperatures will be warmer there today.

Full story: Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

4. A local group that helps teach kids is asking for your help after thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was stolen. Albuquerque Astronomical Society member Martin Hilario does astronomy outreach at local schools and the museum’s planetarium. Thieves broke into his car Tuesday morning stealing telescopes, camera lenses and a pair of keys that led to the club’s storage unit which the thieves also cleaned out. If you know anything call police.

Full story: Thieves steal unique items used to teach children about space

5. A rocket ship that somehow landed in Durango Thursday morning right on top of the concrete podium where the Arc of History sculpture once stood on Highway 550 and I-60 West. The Durango Herald posted the photo but how it got there, is still a mystery.

Full story: Mystery rocket ship lands on outdoor podium in Durango

The Morning’s Top Stories