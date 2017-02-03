For Your Entertainment: The Pajama Men Return to Albuquerque

The Pajama Men are back!

Albuquerque’s favorite comedy duo in pajamas have returned to the Duke City for a brief engagement of their one-of-a-kind sketch comedy at the q-Staff Theater in EDo.

Formed in 1993, Mark Chavez and Shenoah Allen have created more than 10 shows over the years that have toured around the globe, including residencies at Second City in Chicago and London’s famous West End.

They’re wrapping up their world tour of their original show, “2 Man 3 Musketeers” in Albuquerque, a show Allen says is their take on the classic novel. In addition, they’re bringing a “best of” performance, back to Albuquerque as well. “Pterodactyl Nights” features a bevy of the boys’ most beloved characters and sketches from their collection of shows.

And, as a special treat, The Pajama Men will be screening their spec pilot of “Maple Maple Town“, which was produced here in New Mexico last year. The free screening will be happening at the KiMo Theater Saturday, February 11.

For more information on the Pajama Men, visit their website at www.pajama-men.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living