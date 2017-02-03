County seizes roosters in cockfighting investigation

BERINO, N.M. (AP) – Dona Ana County authorities seized more than 200 roosters while investigating what officials believe was illegal cockfighting.

The Sheriff’s Department says the birds were found at a home in the small community of Berino just north of Anthony.

The department says deputies went to the home Saturday after they received information that an event was taking place. They found more than 100 people and dozens of vehicles at the property.

The department says deputies were given consent to search the home and then found numerous roosters and cockfighting paraphernalia.

Animal control officers took over the investigation and it is ongoing. The birds were impounded for evidence.