Community Calendar: Super Nationals With Eddie Munster

Butch Patrick aka Eddie Munster joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the this year’s Super Nationals Tour with Munster Koach & Dragula Tribute Cars.

This is the place to see 250 of the nation’s top cars, and car enthusiast like, Butch, who at the age of 16 purchased his first Muscle Car. Butch is now the owner of the vehicles used in the hit TV series The Munsters.

The Super Nationals are this weekend at the Manuel Lujan Complex at EXPO New Mexico. Tickets are available online or in person for the shows, Friday, February 3, from noon to 9 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Feb, 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 in the evening.

