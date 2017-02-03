Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

Another mild day is ahead for New Mexico. Temperatures will continue to stay warmer than normal for the end of the week and after the brief cool down in eastern New Mexico on Thursday temperatures will be warmer there today.

Clouds will filter the sunshine across the state this afternoon. Similar skies to what we saw at times on Thursday afternoon. The clouds will be less numerous for Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine and that means even warmer temperatures. So if you have plans outdoors this weekend, it is looking like a great one for some hiking in the foothills or running in the Bosque.

A storm system will graze New Mexico by early next week, but it won’t bring much moisture to the region. Instead the wind will crank up and only some snow will be possible across extreme northern New Mexico to begin the upcoming week.