Carlsbad city councilor says his rights to free speech were violated

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad city councilor who was fired over his Facebook comments is fighting back in court.

“As offensive as it might be, this is well established law for 200 years that is protected,” Barry Crutchfield, attorney for J.R. Doporto, said.

J.R. Doporto who got into some hot water last week after posting a Facebook comment saying in part that women have rights, “the right to cook and clean, and the right to get slapped.”

Those comments got Doporto fired from his job at the Holly Frontier Refinery.

His attorney said his rights to free speech have been violated.

“This type of posting on his Facebook page has nothing to do with his employment, number one,” Crutchfield said. “Number two this is exactly on all four legs of what the First Amendment and the state Constitution is designed to protect.”

Doporto remains a city councilor. He said those who know him understand he has this type of humor and was just kidding around, but he did issue a public apology at a recent council meeting.

