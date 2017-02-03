ART construction changes could make rush hour commutes longer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Getting through the intersection at Central and Rio Grande already takes an extra 15 minutes during rush hour. Now, it will likely take even longer come Monday.

Curtis Flanders, the manager at the Rain Tunnel Car Spa, said during morning and evening commute traffic is constantly backed up and his business is down because of it.

Video taken during Thursday’s morning commute shows cars at a stand still waiting for the light to change. And when it does, the green light doesn’t last long enough for many cars to make it through.

Beginning Monday, more changes are coming to the intersection that will affect traffic in all directions. The changes include a change in signals and lanes to turn onto eastbound Central. As a result, eastbound Central traffic will not be able to turn onto northbound Rio Grande toward the interstate.

An Albuquerque Rapid Transit spokesperson says they are looking into how long the traffic lights last at the intersection. Some drivers have complained they sit through three or four light cycles before getting through.

The changes at Central and Rio Grande will last three weeks.

