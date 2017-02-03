Armed suspects caught on camera trying to break into home

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of criminals showed up at a home Thursday night in Alamogordo, and judging from their weapons, they meant business.

The dangerous drama all started with one knock, and soon from the comfort of his home, a man was facing danger at the door.

“He answered the door. A female subject had been knocking on the door. She was asking for some type of unknown assistance,” said Roger Schoolcraft, Deputy Chief of Police for the Alamogordo Police Department.

The attempted home invasion happened in the 2000 block of Stanford. Police have released surveillance video of the woman and three armed men.

“As he was talking to her, three more male subjects started approaching his residence with firearms in their hands,” Schoolcraft said.

“He slammed the door shut on her. The three male suspects tried to force entry in the residence. And we’re not quite sure why, but they all got scared off by something. I don’t know if a car maybe drove down the road or something like that, but they all four fled on foot south from the victim’s residence,” he explained.

“I don’t know if it was maybe mistaken identity or if they thought that someone may have lived there that they had a beef with, or whatever. It’s pretty unsettling especially in a small community like Alamogordo, where this isn’t obviously commonplace,” Schoolcraft said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Alamogordo Police Department, or Crime Stoppers at (575) 434-7812. You can remain anonymous.