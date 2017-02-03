Albuquerque police: Suspects took selfies on family’s stolen camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family burglarized while vacationing in Albuquerque can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Not only did they get back their stolen items, they also unknowingly helped catch a couple of crooks on a crime spree.

The items were recovered a week after two thieves broke into Bonafacio Vasquez’s truck. It happened while he and his family were spending a weekend in Albuquerque.

“It’s been a yearly thing almost four years now,” Vasquez said.

The family was attending a monster truck rally for his grandson’s birthday.

“And we always try to look for a place that has an inside swimming pool so the kids can really enjoy it,” Vasquez said.

But when the family went to leave for a few errands the next morning, the truck’s door was open, the ignition busted and items were missing.

Vasquez says the first thing that went through his mind was, “Where’s my gun?”

Luckily, his weapon was safe inside the hotel. But the same couldn’t be said for his keys or his camera.

“The keys to my business and my home were also missing,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez filed a police report and it wasn’t long before cops caught a break.

Police say the suspects ran out of gas and walked away from the car. Neighbors then called 911 about a suspicious couple in northeast Albuquerque.

When police caught up to them, they learned the car was stolen from Santa Fe.

Inside the car, police say they recovered a ton of stolen property, including Vasquez’s camera.

“There was no information on the camera,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

However, the camera did contain a picture of Vasquez’s truck with its license plate visible, which police were able to use to make the connection.

The camera also contained selfies the thieves took in Vasquez’s truck.

Vasquez was thrilled when Albuquerque police called him with the news.

“There is a God, after all,” Vasquez said.

James Garcia and Josette Martin are now in custody in connection to the crime.

Vasquez and his family didn’t let the burglary keep them from their annual tradition.

“We made the show, though. That was the best part,” Vasquez said.

Now, Vasquez has just one more question.

“How can we strengthen the laws to keep these people behind bars? They don’t belong on the streets,” he said.

Police say Garcia and Martin are originally from Espanola. They say the couple burglarized cars in Santa Fe before stealing one and breaking into more cars in Albuquerque.