Albuquerque dispatcher honored for helping deliver baby over the phone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Fire Department dispatcher was honored Friday for helping deliver a baby over the phone.

Back in October, a mom went into labor and realized she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital. So she told her husband to stop at a parking lot near Montgomery and Lousiana while the dad called 911.

James Butcher, an AFD dispatcher, was on the other end of the line to help talk the couple through the delivery.

“I would have been completely lost without him. We were not going to make it to the hospital that day. Jim was just the perfect voice on the other side of the phone. He walked me through the entire process and more importantly, the baby was healthy and my wife was healthy.”

The baby is named Aria.

Although Butcher has been a firefighter in the field, he had only been a dispatcher for a couple of months at the time.