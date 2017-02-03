ABQ ToDo Crew: History, Flying and Exploration In The Duke City

Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Simmons-Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us all the detail on what to do this weekend.

First, the New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee invites you to take a musical journey into the lively, beating heart of black history with, ‘Roots Revival Revisited: A High Energy Musical Journey.’ It is happening on February 2nd through the 4th and tickets are available online.

Also, the Peking Acrobats return to Popejoy with their gravity-defying acts. Audiences worldwide stare in amazement at their awe-inspiring talents as gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists, and contortionists take the stage, all accompanied by a live orchestra playing traditional Chinese instruments. This event is one day only, Saturday, February 4th at 2 pm.

Or enjoy the outdoors with a Family Fun at the jewel of the North Valley, Bachechi Open Space. Family Fun is led by Cottonwood Gulch which provides a hands-on learning experience, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bachechi is at 9521 Rio Grande in the North Valley.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living