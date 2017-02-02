Use Big Game as learning opportunity for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The big game is just around the corner and parents can use this as an opportunity to teach kids basic lessons in math, reading, and geography.

Sylvan Learning Center, a tutoring organization, has come up with great ways to incorporate learning while watching the big game.

Sylvan Learning Center’s Director, Katie DeLouise, and Director of Education, Myranda Sadler, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to talk about lesson ideas.

While children may not understand the game of football, there are ways to not only help them learn the rule of the game but school subjects too.

For Math, basic addition can be applied when talking about the scoring process. Word problems can be incorporated to help describe plays and have them add and subtract yardage.

For Reading, give the kids a lesson in the history of the game. A research topic can be on how the rules were formed.

Football can also be a great way to introduce Geography. Pull out a map and have them point out where each team is located.

For more information, visit their website.