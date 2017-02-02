Tiny home village public meeting planned Thursday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, residents will have another chance to weigh in on the planned tiny home village for the homeless in Albuquerque.

County commissioners and city councilors are getting public comment Thursday night as they continue to look into where this tiny home village will be.

Commissioner Debbie O’Malley says the first meeting last month brought out good discussion. She says many residents are enthusiastic about designs for the tiny homes and how to build and volunteer, but many are also concerned about where the site will be.

She says it’s important to hear from the public, and she’s hoping new people will come out to the meeting.

“I think that people see that there’s a problem. I know that there’s a lot of folks that are doing good work around this issue and they’re certainly working every day to try to give folks a place to stay, a safe place to stay at night,” Commissioner O’Malley said.

She added there’s a gap between shelters and more long-term housing.

In November, voters approved a $2 million general obligation bond to fund the two tiny home villages. It is expected to house up to 80 people.

Thursday evening, they’ll discuss more of the design and location as well as next steps in the project.

Thursday night’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the McKinley Community Center on Monroe and Comanche.