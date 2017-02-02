Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Southeast Albuquerque SWAT situation ends, 2 in custody

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Two people are now in custody after a SWAT situation near Southern and Pennsylvania that ended just before 1 a.m. Albuquerque police say it started with a robbery at the Wendy’s on Menaul Boulevard. Police say they tracked two suspects to an apartment and called SWAT to help when the suspects barricaded themselves inside. Detectives say they’re working to determine any possible charges.

Full story: 2 taken into custody after southeast Albuquerque SWAT situation

2. Classes are expected to be in session at UC Berkeley hours after violent protests broke out on campus. Fires were even sparked near the student union building where controversial conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak. That forced campus officials to cancel the event. Yiannopoulos was just in Albuquerque last week as part of the same college speaking tour.

Full story: Milo Yiannopoulos’ UC Berkeley talk canceled

3. Cloud cover will continue to stream in over northwestern New Mexico but that’s about it as far as the “excitement” this morning. For western and central New Mexico, afternoon temperatures will be similar to what we had on Wednesday expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s.

Full story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. City councilors are expected to discuss a proposal to plan for road and intersection upgrades across the metro. The city’s municipal development department estimates it could use $33.8 million in 2017 bond money to fix up city streets. The proposal includes more than $1 million to installing a roundabout for 12th and Menaul.

Full story: City plans for cost of proposed intersection upgrades

5. Tickets for a new flight out of the Albuquerque Sunport are on sale. Alaska Airlines announced a daily nonstop service between Albuquerque and Orange County’s John Wayne airport. The flights start August 18.

Full story: Alaska Airlines offers non-stop service from Albuquerque to Orange County

The Morning’s Top Stories