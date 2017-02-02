Suspect in fatal stolen car crash arrested

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The second suspect in a fatal car crash is now in police custody.

Paul Garcia was arrested in Edgewood Thursday, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a tipster alerted authorities of Garcia’s whereabouts when they spotted him at a McDonald’s inside of a Walmart.

Garcia and Elexus Groves are accused of stealing a work van and slamming into 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mom, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling. Shaylee was killed instantly. Shaunna died Tuesday at an Albuquerque hospital.

Groves and Garcia fled the scene after the crash. Groves was arrested days later but Garcia remained on the run for weeks.

