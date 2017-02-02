Suspect in fatal stolen car crash arrested

By Published: Updated:
Paul Garcia
Paul Garcia

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The second suspect in a fatal car crash is now in police custody.

Paul Garcia was arrested in Edgewood Thursday, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a tipster alerted authorities of Garcia’s whereabouts when they spotted him at a McDonald’s inside of a Walmart.

Garcia and Elexus Groves are accused of stealing a work van and slamming into 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mom, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling. Shaylee was killed instantly. Shaunna died Tuesday at an Albuquerque hospital.

Groves and Garcia fled the scene after the crash. Groves was arrested days later but Garcia remained on the run for weeks.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s