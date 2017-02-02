Power restored after outage leaves thousands in the dark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of people around the Albuquerque area and Santa Fe woke up Thursday morning having to reset all of their clocks after a massive power outage.

PNM says 144,000 homes and businesses were affected by the outage overnight. They say they’re still investigating the cause but so far know it was due to a transmission problem.

People started reporting outages around 1:30 Thursday morning.

PNM says five substations went down in Albuquerque and two in Santa Fe.

KRQE News 13 received video from a viewer who caught the outage on a security camera at his home. In the video, you can see a bright flash in the video then everything goes dark.

In another video from overnight during the outage you can see the extent of the darkness.

The Albuquerque Police Department also helped direct traffic through intersections where the lights went out while PNM advised early commuters to leave more time for their drive.

While some customers only took a momentary hit, the power did finally come back on around 5 a.m. for most people.

KRQE News 13 has also heard from some customers who say some of their devices also took a hit, internet routers, TVs and cable boxes all suffering damage.