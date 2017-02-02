On The Stage: ‘Sanctuary: A Medieval Murder Mystery’ At The Adobe Theater

Stephen Zamora and Ronda Lewis, both actors in ‘Sanctuary: A Medieval Murder Mystery,’ joined New Mexico Living to invite us out to see the performance.

Sanctuary: A Medieval Murder Mystery takes place in England 1349, in the midst of The Black Plague. The Young Thomas Fletcher is accused of murder and seeks the protection of Father Amaury D’Godfrey. Thomas swears he is innocent, but can offer no proof.

The show runs February 10 through March 5, at The Adobe Theater, 9813 4th Street NW, Friday & Saturday nights at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 2.

They are running a special on opening weekend, all seats are only $10, after that tickets are $17 and can be purchased online. Plus, there is a pay-what-you-can show on Thursday the 23rd.

