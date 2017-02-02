New Mexico increases scrutiny for conflicts of interest

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office plans to post online financial disclosure statements detailing income, investments and other business ties for hundreds of state officials including lawmakers, Cabinet secretaries and the governor.

Agency spokesman John Blair said disclose forms will be posted online as soon as next week. In recent years, the information has been available upon request only.

Filed by most officials on a Jan. 31 deadline, the disclosures are designed as one precaution against conflicts of interest in government under the Financial Disclosure Act and are signed under penalty of perjury.

A recent analysis by the nonprofit group New Mexico Ethics Watch found that disclosure forms are plagued by omissions and evasive information. The state Legislature is considering reforms to the Financial Disclosure Act.