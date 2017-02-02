New Mexico AG joins with water users in Rio Grande fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Texas and New Mexico are locked in a battle before the U.S. Supreme Court over management of one of the longest rivers in North America and there’s no indication the case will be dismissed.

So New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is joining forces with downstream users on the Rio Grande to develop a new strategy that he says will incorporate the best available science.

He’s aiming for a solution that protects New Mexico’s water and the regional economy.

New Mexico and Texas have spent millions of dollars on the case, and Balderas said he’s hopeful the states can find agreement instead of letting it play out before the high court.

Balderas met Wednesday in Santa Fe with some stakeholders, including the city of Las Cruces and the New Mexico Pecan Growers Association.