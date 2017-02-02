Lobo men’s basketball defeat UNLV without Williams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The University of New Mexico Lobos got 29 points from guard Elijah Brown and a double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to defeat UNLV 80-77 in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The game was a hard fought contest that saw 13 lead changes and 13 ties.

Freshman guard Damian Jefferson had a good night for the Lobos, scoring 13 points on 6 of 11 shooting. The Lobos shot 48 percent for the game. Turnovers probably made the game closer than what it should have been as the Lobos committed 16. UNLV got 25 points off of those turnovers. The Rebels only turned the ball over 9 times, leading to 8 Lobo points.

Tyrell Green led the Rebels in scoring with 25 points as he played his best game of the season. Jovan Mooring followed with 23 points.The Lobos improved to 7-4 in the Mountain West with the victory and 14-9 overall. UNLV dropped to 3-7 in league play and 10-13 overall.

The Lobos will host San Jose State Saturday. The game has a 4 p.m. start time and will be televised on ROOT Sports.