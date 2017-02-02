Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will continue to stream in over northwestern NM… but that’s about it as far as the “excitement” this morning. For western and central NM, afternoon temperatures will be similar to what we had on Wednesday – expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s. For those within eastern NM, a cold front pushing through will drop high temperatures to the 50s and 60s – about 15° cooler than Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures. Winds will be a bit of an issue at times over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains… but for the majority us, expect a light and variable winds 5-15mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds over the state with high temperatures near to above average for this time of year – afternoon temperatures topping out in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

WEEKEND: You’ll definitely want to squeeze in some outdoor time this weekend – nothing but mostly sunny conditions and temperatures above average expected statewide.