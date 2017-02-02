John’s Thursday Evening Forecast

The week will end just as quiet as it started. After a significant cool down Thursday, expect temperatures to rebound across the east Friday. High, thin clouds will continue to filter the sunshine on Friday as well.

The weekend will feature more sunshine and even warmer temperatures with highs 5° – 10° above average central and west and 10° – 20° above average across the east. A storm system will pass well north of the state over the weekend, but another storm will follow early next week. The storm for early next week will give the northern high terrain a shot at a few snow showers, while the rest of the state will deal with wind through at least the middle of the week.