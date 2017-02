TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says I-40 westbound is closed at exit 175 due to a fatal crash.

BCSO advises drivers to avoid the area near Tijeras.

No further information was immediately available.

