Former lawmaker takes job at Corrections Department

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A former lawmaker who carried several of Gov. Susana Martinez’s anti-crime bills before losing his seat has been hired by the administration to help run the Corrections Department.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Corrections Department Secretary-Designate David Jablonski announced Wednesday the former state rep. Paul Pacheco will join the department as deputy secretary.

In his announcement, Jablonski cited Pacheco’s legislative career, his 27 years with the Albuquerque Police Department and his term as president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association as reasons why he will bring strong experiences to the department.

Pacheco, R-Albuquerque, served four years in the house before losing his re-election bid to democrat Daymon Ely in November.