Feeling Fit: DR Fit

Dex Anderson and Richard Martinez, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of fitness, nutrition and a new gym in town.

DR Fit is the collaboration of the two trainers who together have over 25 years of experience owning gyms in the Duke City. This gym is different because it isn’t focused on the elite athlete, but kids, and elderly and everyone in-between. The gym is motivated by accountability and making sure every member is not only exercising, but working toward good nutrition.

DR Fit will be at the Lovelace Day Of Dance or you can visit them at 6203-A Pan American Fwy NE or online.

