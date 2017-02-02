Dishing it with Dr. V

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eating healthy doesn’t mean fancy meals or long preparations, all it takes is making the right choices.

An easy way to start eating healthy is incorporating squash into your diet.

Local Bariatric Surgeon, Duc Vuong, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a dish using the squash as spaghetti.

Most pasta is made up of simple carbs, making it not very nutritious. Using Squash as your noodle adds fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and numerous minerals that include Manganese which helps metabolism and hormone production.

Pasta is not very nutritious because most of them are simple carbs, plus they have a lot of unhealthy toppings such as cheese. But primarily because of the portion size. The proper portion size for pasta is actually a baseball.

