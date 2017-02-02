Cultural Atlas: Fantasía Fantástica: Imaginative Spaces and Other Worldly Collage

Jadira Gurule the National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum Curator, gave New Mexico Living a behind the scenes tour of their current exhibition, ‘Fantasía Fantástica: Imaginative Spaces and Other Worldly Collage.’

The artists, Nick Abdalla, Cynthia Cook, Carlos Quinto Kemm, and Rachel Muldez, collect everyday objects and images that usually go unnoticed and then reframe them as part of a new imaginative piece of work. The sculptures in this exhibition, offer opportunities to contemplate how fantasy and the imaginary come together in Hispanic and Latina/o art.

You can see the exhibit now through May 22 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum.

