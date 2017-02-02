Computer system update delays services at MVD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Problems at the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division had people playing the waiting game on Thursday, more so than usual.

“They just said the system was down. They can’t do anything for us. We couldn’t even get any numbers to wait or anything,” Juan Reyes said.

He stayed anyway, he said, waiting about an hour at the MVD office near Juan Tabo and Menaul.

“We just left after,” Reyes said.

KRQE News 13 has reported on computer problems basically shutting down MVD offices for hours before.

The state said this time was different. This time, it was a system update.

“Last night, we were doing an update to our MVD system, which we call Tapestry, and it ran a little longer than we anticipated, about 30 minutes into the work day,” said Ben Cloutier, Director of Communications at the Taxation and Revenue Department.

He said computers didn’t start working until about 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. However, KRQE News 13 visited the office on Montgomery and San Mateo at about 10:30 a.m. and saw staff standing by the kiosk, telling people not to pull a number because of a statewide system shutdown.

Reyes also ended up at that office, trying a second location.

“So, this last trip, I just got here maybe 30, 45 minutes ago,” Reyes said.

He said, he could’ve saved time if the MVD had warned people about the system being down and the longer waits than usual that followed.

“Yeah, so that nobody would have wasted their time coming,” he said.

MVD doesn’t use Twitter or Facebook. Phone lines were busy, and there was no alert on its website.

“Actually, it got fixed so quickly that we didn’t have to put up a notice [on the website]. It didn’t even make it to my desk,” Cloutier said.

The state did apologize for the inconvenience.

“Any inconvenience that we may have caused for anyone, I totally understand that frustration and we are working to make our system better,” Cloutier said. “That’s what the system update was all about.”

States like California, Arizona and Connecticut have wait times available online so people know what they are in for before they get to the MVD.

Cloutier said the department in New Mexico hopes someday it can offer that too.