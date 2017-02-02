Celebrate Women in Tech

Join the New Mexico Tech Council Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 to recognize the achievements of women working in New Mexico’s technology arena, promoting the role of women in tech and science, and encouraging women to pursue careers in these fields.

NMTC will also recognize the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) Aspirations in Computing winners. The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing awards honors young women at the high school level for their computing-related achievements and interests. Recipients are selected for their computing and IT aptitude, leadership ability, academic history, and plans for post-secondary. Awardees from NM will be honored at the event.