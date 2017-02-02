Carlsbad police investigating accidental shooting death of 2-year-old

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating what appears to be the accidental shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

It happened Wednesday around noon near Lamont Street and West Blodgett Street. According to the Current-Argus, Carlsbad police said the boy who is not being identified, died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police say several children were involved. According to police, there were adults at the scene, but the exact events leading to the shooting are still under investigation.

They haven’t indicated if any of the adults might face charges.

