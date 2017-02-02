Albuquerque police catch man accused of robbing stores, firing shots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s not your average robber. Police said they caught the man who has been holding up busy stores, even firing shots in them.

Police said the more places he robbed, the more photos they had of him to put out to the public. In the end, it was a tip that led to his arrest.

Video showed Frank Hermansen pulling out a gun and firing it into the ceiling when an employee at a store tried to keep him from leaving. It happened in December 2016 at the Home Depot in Santa Fe.

Police said the 59-year-old got away just like he did two weeks later at the Smith’s on Tramway near Montgomery.

According to the criminal complaint, a cashier at Smith’s confronted Hermansen and took his basket from him, knocking over flower pots. Police said that’s when Hermansen pulled out a gun.

Everyone backed off and let him go. The video shows a stroller in the background, right next to a cash register.

“He’s just turned a basic misdemeanor shoplifting into a felony crime by being armed with a weapon and firing rounds off at the Smith’s,” Officer Fred Duran said.

Hermansen has a lengthy history with police. He’s been arrested for drugs, shoplifting and DWI, but police said he’s become more aggressive during these past few robberies.

So Santa Fe Police plastered Hermansen’s picture all over a Crime Stoppers poster, which they said ultimately led to his arrest Sunday.

Police said when Hermansen was arrested at the Downs Casino he was also in a stolen van — the same van he used to get away from police in Santa Fe.

Police said Hermansen fired his gun into the air outside that Smith’s while making his getaway. As of Thursday evening, he’s still behind bars.