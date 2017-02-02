After walk on the wild side, bobcat is doing fine at the zoo

This photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows Ollie, a female bobcat the the zoo. Ollie, who escaped from its enclosure at the National Zoo in Washington, is perfectly capable of surviving in the wild and would find plenty to eat in Rock Creek Park if it wanted to stay there, zoo officials said. The female bobcat, believed to be about 7 years old, was found to be missing Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, morning when it didn’t show up for breakfast. (Barbara Statas/Smithsonian's National Zoo via AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bobcat that escaped from the National Zoo, took a walk on the wild side and then returned is doing fine.

The zoo said in a statement that Ollie the bobcat had a full physical examination Thursday morning and it showed no major problems.

Veterinarians treated a cut on Ollie’s paw with dissolvable stitches. They also gave her some booster vaccines.

Ollie will stay in the hospital for few days to be monitored for signs of respiratory illness. The 7-year-old female bobcat normally shares her space with two male bobcats.

Ollie was found to be missing on Monday morning. She was spotted Wednesday afternoon on zoo property and walked into a trap that zookeepers set up for her.

Bobcats are native to much of North America.