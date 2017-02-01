Workforce Solutions ordered to temporarily end cap on probes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A state judge has ordered the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to end a $10,000 cap on investigating claims of wage theft.

First Judicial District Judge David Thomson issued the temporary restraining order Monday in connection with a lawsuit filed this month on behalf of four workers and various immigrant advocacy groups.

The lawsuit claims the agency is refusing to look into claims and doesn’t hold employers liable for wage violations.

In addition, court documents accuse the Department of Workforce Solutions of not investigating or taking any enforcement action on wage claims. It also says the agency puts an unlawful $10,000 cap on investigating claims.

Department of Workforce Solutions spokeswoman Joy Forehand did not immediately respond to an email.

A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled in May.