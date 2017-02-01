Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Search for suspect in deadly stolen car crash continues

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The woman accused of stealing a van and causing a deadly crash is now facing two murder charges. This after a second victim died. The family of a Shaunna Arredondo-Boling is mourning her death. Police say she was in another car that the suspects struck after stealing a van two weeks ago. Her 14-year-old daughter, Shaylee died in the same crash. Police are still looking for the driver’s accused accomplice Paul Garcia.

2. Accused cop-killer Davon Lymon is banking on a new defense strategy. His defense attorneys are now saying Albuquerque Police Department Officer Daniel Webster’s death could have been avoided if authorities hadn’t let Lymon go twice before. APD says Lymon killed Officer Webster after he pulled him over on a stolen motorcycle. In arguing for a lesser sentence his defense points out undercover ATF agents and police bought heroin, and a gun from Lymon weeks before Webster’s murder but didn’t arrest him then.

3. Grab a jacket before leaving! A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a clear sky. Our afternoon highs will feel very similar to Tuesday’s temps as most of us top out in the 40s, 50s and 60s again, even 70s for those within the Southeast Plains.

4. Next week, the Santa Fe city council will decide whether there should be a public hearing on the proposed two-cent per ounce tax on sodas and sugary drinks. The Coca-Cola bottling company of Santa Fe is concerned it will hurt business. The mayor says the tax could fund things like early childhood development. If the issue moves forward voters would have the final say.

5. The popular Santa Fe museum Meow Wolf will be unveiling new exhibition elements. Meow Wolf will debut five new upgrades, entirely new rooms, new interactive elements and a new portal. The exhibit is so popular they’re considering expanding to Denver and Austin.

