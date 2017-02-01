Mayor, US Marshals increase reward for info about suspect in fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Marshals Office and Mayor Richard Berry have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Paul Garcia, the accused car thief charged with killing a 14-year-old and her mother.

Garcia and Elexus Groves are accused of stealing a work van two weeks ago and slamming into 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mom, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling.

Shaylee was killed instantly. Her mom died Tuesday after suffering a stroke in the hospital.

Elexus Groves was arrested just two days after the crime, but Garcia remains on the run.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward.

Wednesday, Mayor Berry said he is offering a $5,000 reward. The U.S. Marshals also announced their own $2,000 reward.

The U.S. Marshals Office said the Fugitive Team Task Force is actively looking for Garcia.