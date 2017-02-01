Students at UNM to host ‘World Hijab Day’ events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muslim students at the University of New Mexico will host “World Hijab Day” on campus amid protests over President Trump’s travel ban.

Muslim students on Friday will set up a booth and ask non-Muslim students to take photos of themselves in Hijabs and post them on social media.

Students on other college campuses nationwide are holding similar events.

The day, founded in 2013, started in reaction to Muslim women being harassed for wearing the head covering.

Organizers ask non-Muslim women to wear the Hijab for a day in solidarity with Muslim women worldwide.