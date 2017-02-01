‘Right to Try’ bill introduced for terminally ill patients

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s already law in more than half of the United States. Now one lawmaker wants New Mexico to catch up when it comes to the ‘Right to Try’ law.

Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, has introduced a bill that would give terminally ill patients in New Mexico, 18-years old and over, access to ‘investigational drugs’ in a last resort situation.

‘Investigational’ means drugs that have begun the FDA’s approval process and have passed basic safety standards, but have not yet received formal approval.

It can take up to 15 years — 12 on average — for a drug to become FDA approved. Proponents of the bill say dying patients don’t have that much time to wait, and deserve the access to medicines that could help them.

“What do you have to lose by giving something a try that will extend your life maybe another six months, maybe a couple years?” Rep. Powdrell-Culbert said, “…That your family, and you, agree that this is what you want to do.”

As for cost, Rep. Powdrell-Culbert’s bill says insurance companies would not be required to cover the investigational drugs. Then again, the drug manufacturers don’t have to charge for it.

If the law passes, doctors wouldn’t be held criminally responsible for recommending investigational drugs to patients or facilitating the consumption of the drugs.

Two other legislators are co-sponsoring a bill identical to Rep. Powdrell-Culbert’s.

Opponents to the idea say it’s just a “feel good” measure that gives patients false hope and doesn’t compel the drug manufacturers to provide the medication.

According to RightToTry.org, 33 states have passed ‘Right to Try’ laws, including New Mexico’s border states, Arizona, Colorado and Texas.

