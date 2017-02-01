Program would help Albuquerque Public Schools students dealing with trauma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School board members are expected to discuss an important program that would help any child within the Albuquerque Public Schools District who is dealing with trauma by promoting a safe, supportive environment.

It’s called the Handle with Care program. It would be a collaborative effort between first responders and the nurses and counselors at schools. By making the school staff aware that a child has gone through a traumatic event, they’ll be able to keep a closer eye on the child throughout the day.

“It’s just really a soft touch and that we know that something happened. We don’t necessarily need to know what it is but we are going to provide some awareness,” said Dr. Kristine Meurer, Executive Director of Student, Family, and Community Services.

Dr. Meurer will be presenting this program to the school board Wednesday night.

She says trauma can be anything from witnessing domestic violence at home to a devastating house fire. By being aware of what the child is going through, teachers can keep a watchful eye for any characteristic changes in the child, including being withdrawn or acting out.

“It’s sort of a different approach where we do care. You can’t act like that but we care about you. We want you to know that we care and that we want you here and know that we are here to support you,” said Dr. Meurer.

The district is working with first responders and school staff to get everybody trained with the hope of doing a pilot program this spring.

Dr. Meurer says this program will not replace a CYFD referral if a child is being abused or neglected.

The program was originally introduced to the district by Bernalillo County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins after attending a training in West Virginia.