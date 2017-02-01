Police investigating possible shooting in southeast Albuquerque

By Published:
stockimg Police Lights; generic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are investigating a possible shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

Police say officers arrived at 13400 Wenonah Avenue SE near Central and Tramway in response to a theft.

According to police, there was a confrontation when the suspect was confronted and one person was possibly shot.

APD says the victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. Police say one person is also in custody.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s