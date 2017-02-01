Police investigating possible shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are investigating a possible shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

Police say officers arrived at 13400 Wenonah Avenue SE near Central and Tramway in response to a theft.

According to police, there was a confrontation when the suspect was confronted and one person was possibly shot.

APD says the victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. Police say one person is also in custody.

No further information is available at this time.