ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A portion of I-40 has been shut down due to police activity.

At this time, westbound I-40 at Coors and eastbound I-40 at Unser is closed as police respond to an individual who is threatening to jump from a bridge in the area.

Albuquerque Police say that westbound I-40 at Rio Grande has also been closed.

Drivers should expect delays or seek an alternative route.

