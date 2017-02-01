Police: 1 shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a shooting at the Sahara Motel in southeast Albuquerque.

It happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department says when officers arrived on scene they found one person with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Police have not released any suspect descriptions or the identity of the deceased.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

UPDATE: APD searching for leads after reported shooting near Gibson & Louisiana https://t.co/j0RhFkvjTO — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) February 1, 2017