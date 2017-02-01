Pet Of The Week: Aspen

Jazmine Estrada from Animal Humane and Aspen, joined New Mexico Living to help find a four-legged forever friend for you. Aspen is a little over a year old and is sweet and gentle, but still has the energy of a young dog. She would be perfect for an active family who enjoys playing and going on walks.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Animal Humane is hosting an event in February called the ‘Forever Yours Adoption Event.’ February 10th through the 14th, all adoptions through Animal Humane are only $14.

To get more information on Aspen or any of the other available animals, you can go to their website or visit your new friend in person.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living