O’Maury Samuels is officially a Michigan Man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – O’Maury Samuels realized a dream when he signed his national letter of intent Wednesday. The Los Lunas High School running back is officially a Michigan Man.

“You know academically I worked hard, athletically I worked hard,” said Samuels.”I just would not have done this without God, family and friends you know. They helped me out a lot.”

Samuels was one of the highest recruited players in the state of New Mexico. His football life changed in one weekend. Samuels attended a regional football combine in Dallas and put up the best numbers among some of the top prospects in the country. Since that weekend the secret was out on the four star recruit. Samuels found himself being pursued by some of the top teams in the country.

He finally settled on Michigan, making his commitment before he played his senior season. He honored that commitment all the way to the end. Playing for Coach Jim Harbaugh was an opportunity he could not pass up.

“Getting to play with a lot of NFL experience, get to learn from those coaches,” said Samuels. “That’s the big key. I have expectations of myself so Michigan was the place for me.”

Samuels says he will leave in June with hopes of getting an early start on the playbook.