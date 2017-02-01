O’Maury Samuels is officially a Michigan Man

van-tate By Published:
omaury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – O’Maury Samuels realized a dream when he signed his national letter of intent Wednesday. The Los Lunas High School running back is officially a Michigan Man.

“You know academically I worked hard, athletically I worked hard,” said Samuels.”I just would not have done this without God, family and friends you know. They helped me out a lot.”

Samuels was one of the highest recruited players in the state of New Mexico. His football life changed in one weekend. Samuels attended a regional football combine in Dallas and put up the best numbers among some of the top prospects in the country. Since that weekend the secret was out on the four star recruit. Samuels found himself being pursued by some of the top teams in the country.

He finally settled on Michigan, making his commitment before he played his senior season. He honored that commitment all the way to the end. Playing for Coach Jim Harbaugh was an opportunity he could not pass up.

“Getting to play with a lot of NFL experience, get to learn from those coaches,” said Samuels. “That’s the big key. I have expectations of myself so Michigan was the place for me.”

Samuels says he will leave in June with hopes of getting an early start on the playbook.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s