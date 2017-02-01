New Mexico senators oppose Trump picks 4 out of 6 times

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson was confirmed by the Senate Wednesday as U.S. Secretary of State.

U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich both opposed this nomination and are among a small group of Democrats voting most often against President Trump’s choices.

Out of 100 senators, Udall and Heinrich are part of a group of six who voted “no” four times, fighting President Trump’s six cabinet nominees that have gone to a full vote. Senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, are also in the group.

According to the tally maintained by the New York Times, only New York Democrat Senator Kristen Gillibrand voted “no” five times.

New Mexico’s senators explained their position against Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State.

“With no diplomatic experience or history of public service, I’m not confident that Mr. Tillerson is qualified to serve as the United States’ chief diplomat,” Udall explained, noting his disagreement with the recent travel ban implemented by President Trump.

“I have seen nothing that shows me that Rex Tillerson will stand up to President Trump’s dangerous vision for American foreign policy,” Heinrich said.

From neighboring Texas, Republican Senator John Cornyn took a totally different view, accusing Democrats of creating confirmation gridlock.

“This strikes me as throwing a hissy fit,” Cornyn said.

The slow roll to confirm some of President Trump’s other cabinet nominees continued on Wednesday. The Senate Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, voted along party lines to approve Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General, moving to the full Senate floor next, according to Fox News.

Senator Heinrich has already announced that you can put him in the “no” column on the Sessions vote, too.

So far in the cabinet confirmation process, New Mexico’s two senators have voted identically. They did vote in favor of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and both supported General James Mattis for Secretary of Defense.