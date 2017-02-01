New Mexico lawmaker proposes ‘do not call’ list for minors

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Think of the “Do Not Call Registry” — but only for New Mexico minors. That’s the idea one lawmaker has. It’s supposed to safeguard kids from things they’re not old enough to see or do.

It’s called the “Child Protection Registry.” It would keep children from getting emails or texts that contain things like pornographic images.

The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Monica Youngblood. It would require the Attorney General’s Office to create a registry where — on a voluntary basis — you can enter a minor’s contact information, email and or phone number. Then, when companies for products like alcohol, tobacco, e-cigs and pornography want to advertise via email or text, they have to double check the registry list.

“This is just an extra layer of protection to make sure that our kids aren’t receiving this type of material, and a way for parents to say, this is a way they can… A tool that they can use to protect their kids from that kind of solicitation,” Rep. Youngblood said.

This registry would not apply to social media apps like Instagram or Facebook and Twitter.

If an advertiser sends something to a minor listed on the registry, they could face a misdemeanor charge, a charge up to $500,000 and be sued by the child’s parent or guardian.

This bill failed to pass last year and the year before. Rep. Youngblood said the kinks that kept it from passing have been worked out.