New Mexico governor, utility unveil Facebook solar plans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque-based solar company has been awarded a $37 million contract to install tens of thousands of solar panels in the New Mexico desert to power a data center being built by social media giant Facebook.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, officials with the state’s largest electric utility and economic development leaders gathered Wednesday at Affordable Solar to make the announcement.

New Mexico-based Array Technologies will provide the tracking systems for the panels.

The Republican governor told the crowd that efforts to build a predictable business environment over the last few years are what helped attract Facebook and now the ripple effects on the economy are showing.

The bidding process for the solar project spurred international competition.

Affordable Solar plans to start construction on the first of three 10 megawatt sites later this year.